Huge boost for RUTO in Mt. Kenya ahead of 2022 amid threats from UHURU’s man, DAVID MURATHE-He will be the 5th President like it or not

Wednesday February 20, 2019-Another group of political leaders from Central Kenya has emerged in support of Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.
This comes amid threats from former Jubilee Vice Chair, David Murathe, to block the DP from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.
The group consisting of leaders from Nyeri County is operating under the tag 'The Kenya We Want' and has taken it upon itself to help Ruto realise his dream of becoming President come 2022.
Led by former Nyeri Mayor, George Miatu, and Music Community Leader, Uledi Madjid, the group urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to keep his initial vow to back the DP for President in 2022.
“We have been looking at the political situation in the country and wondering what are our leaders up to.”
“Let them know that most citizens and grassroots leaders are not with them,” said Miatu.
