How rogue preacher, GAKUYO, used the Bible to con 78,000 KIKUYU peasants a whopping 1.5 billion - This thug belongs to jail

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Details have emerged of how rogue televangelist “Dr” David Kariuki Ngare, alias Gakuyo, siphoned close to Sh1.5 billion that belonged to 78,000 members of Ekeza Sacco, mostly poor peasants from Mt. Kenya.





Gakuyo, who is a renowned preacher in Mt. Kenya, stole from the poor peasants using the Holy Book - The Bible.





According to investigations by the DCI, Gakuyo unlawfully transferred about Sh1.5 billion to the accounts of Mr. Kariuki’s Gakuyo Real Estate, where he is the managing director and his wife, Hannah Wachu, a co-director.





Some of the money was withdrawn using the Sacco’s Vice-Chairman, James Wanjuu, and Secretary, Gladys Muriithi, for activities of Gakuyo Real Estate and its directors under Gakuyo’s instructions.





Gakuyo is said to have used poor peasants’ billions to upgrade his lifestyle by buying prime properties for his family and boosting his struggling real estate firm .



