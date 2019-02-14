How my friends were trapped and drugged by slay queens at Club Switch in Kasarani after taking them home for SEX

, , , 03:51


Thursday, February 14, 2019 - This guy is warning men to be on the look-out if slay queens approach them in clubs after his friends learnt it the hard way.

His friends went to party at the famous Club Switch in Kasarani and two slay queens approached them and asked if they can join them for drinks.

As expected, the men agreed to enjoy drinks with the ladies.

After several rounds, the ladies convinced the two guys to buy several cans of beer and go home to continue with the drinking spree.

The horny guys thought they had hit a jackpot but when they reached home, their drinks were spiked and valuable items stolen from their house by the cunning slay queens.
Read this post and be careful with the so called slay queens. Kunywa pombe uende zako. Achana na hawa slay queens.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno