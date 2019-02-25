Horny Lecturers at University of Nairobi Parklands campus SEXUALLY harassing female students - LADY exposes.

Monday, February 25, 2019 - A lady has exposed how horny lecturers at University of Nairobi Parklands Campus have been sexually harassing female students.





The lecturers demand to slide into students’ pants so as to give them good marks.





Any lady who turns down the lecturers’ sexual demands is frustrated and mistreated by the horny bastards until she agrees to sleep with them.





See this message sent to a renowned female activist by a female student from UoN Parklands Campus.





Apart from sexual harassment, all other dirt has been spilt here.