Horny Lecturers at University of Nairobi Parklands campus SEXUALLY harassing female students - LADY exposes.

, , , 07:41


Monday, February 25, 2019 - A lady has exposed how horny lecturers at University of Nairobi Parklands Campus have been sexually harassing female students.

The lecturers demand to slide into students’ pants so as to give them good marks.

Any lady who turns down the lecturers’ sexual demands is frustrated and mistreated by the horny bastards until she agrees to sleep with them.

See this message sent to a renowned female activist by a female student from UoN Parklands Campus.

Apart from sexual harassment, all other dirt has been spilt here.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno