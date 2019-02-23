Hiyo kitu ikatwe! Sexy Isiolo Woman Rep, Rehema Jaldesa, calls for castration of men found guilty of RAPE(VIDEO)

Saturday, February 23, 2019-Isiolo Woman Rep, Rehema Jaldesa, has called for the castration of men found guilty of rape.

According to Rehema, it makes no sense to hand a rapist a 10 year sentence when he has already destroyed the life of an innocent woman or girl.

The Woman  Rep claims the best punishment is to castrate the rapists and render their private parts useless.

