He's no undercover cop, the Chokoraa captured collecting garbage with a gun on his waist has been arrested (PHOTOs)
Friday, February 15, 2019 - Police have arrested a man who was spotted collecting garbage somewhere in Dandora with a gun strapped on his waist.
He has since been identified as Alex Maina.
Maina and his friend, James Kirucha, often pose as garbage collectors particularly in Mukuru Pipeline where they rob people.
Hessy wa Dandora said they arrested the duo following public condemnation.
"This is Alex Maina together with his crime partner James Kirucha and both of them are garbage collectors at Mukuru Pipeline. Too lucky to have been arrested otherwise, saa mngekuwa kwa headlines (right now you would be dead) this is their habit, terrorising innocent people from the same area with a toy pistol," posted Hesy.
Initially, netizens thought he could be an undercover cop collecting some evidence from the trashcan but it has emerged he’s a thug.
This shows that there are several young men out there armed and dangerously roaming around while terrorizing innocent Kenyans.
Check out the photos below.
