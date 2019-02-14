Here’s one of the Kikuyu LADY prostitute who drugged a man and stole Ksh 1.9 Million from him (PHOTOs)

Thursday, February 14, 2019 -Two Kikuyu women were arraigned in a Nairobi court after they spiked a man’s drink and stole Ksh 1.9 Million from him at Ngei Estate in Nairobi.





The two women, Joyce Njoki and Florence Wangari, are notorious thugs who camp in clubs, restaurants and other social places where they prey on men and later drug them.





The charge sheet indicated that the two women drugged Fredrick Omondi with a drug called Rohypnol on January 17th 2019 and transferred Ksh 1.94 Million from his Stanbic bank account into several accounts at Equity Bank, Family Bank and Mpesa accounts.





Njoki, who was busted with a pack containing tablets of Rohypno, was also found with Omondi’s phone valued at Ksh 23,000 and ATM card.





She was released on a bond of Ksh 1 million with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 300,000 while her counterpart was released on a bond of Ksh 500,000 with alternative cash bail of Ksh 200,000.





Njoki has previously been arraigned in court over the same offence.





See her photos.