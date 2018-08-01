Here’s boychild President CYPRIAN NYAKUNDI’s message on Valentines, he is not mincing his words and the boychild is happy (READ).

Pleased to see men are woke! Even sissies who previously pandered to the feminine imperative like Eric Omondi, Otile Brown and Brian Mbunde are suddenly jumping onto the Men's Conference bandwagon. Be vigilant, too many impostors sent to disrupt the broader objective by the enemy.





Men who take side-chics to Santorini like Syd, you're the type of scum that we want to get rid of. Hizo njaro za utoto are so overrated. The Renaissance of the man is what society wants. Even the g irl-child wants a confident, rejuvenated and self-conscious boy-child.





Nugu ingine niliona ni Prezzo, with a car ati opening a door for some hoodrat. Like huyu jamaa ako 4th floor. Utoto ingine achia akina Bahati. You should be aligning with the male empowerment agenda. Wewe ni mzee sana.





You keep buying chocolates, flowers and treating them to expensive dinners, but they'll still cheat on you. It just needs a cluster of us to say NO to this modern-day exploitation and then the system will revert back to factory settings.





Juzi nimeona Diamond trying to kiss his chic in public and she was so uncomfortable. Very unfortunate. Yaani matharao live. Men you've become such weaklings, mnafanyiwa sarakasi and yet you're still begging to be with a chic for validation. Such a bad example.





Umbwa kama Otile Brown anaimbianga tu madame. Kila time kuwasifu. And then nikaona ati ako kwa program ya Men's Conference. Mathafaka nyinyi! This dude cannot gain acceptance in real manosphere. Aende kulilia Vera Sidika nahuko kwa choo.





Please Kenyans, these “celebs” trying to jump into the Men's Conference bandwagon kama Dr. Ofweneke have no agenda. They have been sent by the enemy to disrupt and water-down our agenda. Muwachunge sana. They keep appealing to madame, so sijui ni nini wameona sasa. Must be an opportunity to cash in.



