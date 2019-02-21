Here’s ALEX, the man behind the late CAROLINE MWATHA’s pregnancy, he was banging her raw behind her husband’s back (PHOTO).

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The man, who was having unprotected sex with the late human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha, behind her husband’s back and coerced her to abort, has been unveiled.





Alex was smashing Carol without protection as her husband was busy working in Dubai.





He then coerced her to get rid of the 5 month old pregnancy.





Caroline died after a botched abortion in one of the dingy clinics in Dandora.





Alex knew Caroline died while trying to abort but he was one of those who tried to blame police for her death, claiming that she was killed for defending the rights of criminals in Dandora.





Check out his photo.