Here is why MOSES WETANGULA is mourning – He died in a mysterious circumstances in a matter of seconds

Monday February 18, 2019

-Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has mourned the loss

of the son to his personal assistant Chris Mandu.





In a tweet on Monday, Wetangula, who is also Ford Kenya party leader, relayed that the eight-year-old boy perished in mysterious circumstances.





The outspoken Senator further noted that the incident had been taken up as police matter to establish what happened.





“ My condolences to my p/a and Ford Kenya Organizing Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu & family following the loss of his 8 year old son who drowned in a swimming pool under inexplicable circumstances.A police inquiry will be necessary to establish the cause," Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.





On his Facebook profile, the PA also shared the news of the death of his son expressing his grief.





"Ooooh no just lost my son (Joel Prince Bwire Mandu, born 2011) in a swimming pool at Banta Restaurant Utawala this (Sunday) afternoon," emotional Mandu posted.





Mandu has been Wetangula’s PA for over 10 years.



