Here is what will befall on five Kasarani Police officers who harassed SOPHIA NJERI – They will regret for the rest of their lives

Saturday February 9, 2019-

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has reportedly recommended for the arrest of five Kasarani Police officers who were caught on camera harassing a female passenger by the name of Sophia Njeri.





Njeri was on Tuesday harassed and arrested by five traffic police cops after she was caught filming them with her phone when they were harassing another passenger.





IPOA head of communication Dennis Okech said they have raised the matter with Inspector General of Police and it is only a matter of time before the officers are removed from the police service.





“We cannot have criminals in the police who have perfected a habit of harassing women and innocent passengers. We must clean the police service,” said Okech





On Friday,Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) ,Noordin Haji wrote to Makadara Magistrate asking him not to proceed with Njeri’s case because she was innocent and the said traffic police officers are the ones who deserve to be investigated.





Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has asked the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, to probe the officers who were involved in the incident and forward the report to him on Monday.



