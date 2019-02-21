Here is what MATIANGI told UHURU that left him in stitches – There is a good chemistry between these two cool gentlemen

Thursday February 21, 2019

-Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, on Wednesday left President Uhuru Kenyatta on stitches after he commented about the ongoing corruption purge.





For the last one year senior State officers have been arrested and arraigned in court over corruption related charges and Matiangi commented on this.





Matiangi asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally arrest and prosecute him should he be found culpable of stealing public resources.





“I want to assure you Your Excellency, I am very ready for the task. Should I be found culpable of stealing public resources, I humbly request you to arrest me in person," Matiangi said amid laughter from the president.





He said that the appointment by the president put the Abagusii community at the center of the country's development, adding that he will ensure Nyamira and Kisii Counties lead by example.





When he rose to speak Uhuru warned graft lords, adding that his government will not give up in the ongoing graft war.





"When someone for instance Matiang'i steals, he does that alone. Just like Uhuru, he will not give the money to all Abagusii people. Let him carry his cross," Uhuru said.





