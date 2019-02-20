Here is what DPP NORDIN HAJI has said about allegations that he robbed a man Sh 2.6 million at gunpoint – Is he lying to Kenyans?

Wednesday February 20, 2019

- Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has rubbished claims that he stole Sh2 million from a trader, Stephen Vicker Mangira, at gunpoint.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday, Haji said together with other officers, they recovered more than Sh18.5 million drug money from Mangira, in cash, during a raid at Reef Hotel which occurred two years ago.





“That is a lie...he should be asked what he was doing with Sh18.5 million, we recovered (it) from him in cash,” Haji said.

"He is saying that people stole Sh2 million from him including me, what was recovered was Sh18.5 million and it is there," Haji added.





He said the role he was playing was as National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer who informed the police about the drug raid.





"The role I played (on the day of the raid), I was in charge of organised crime, we shared intelligence with the police and that's how the police managed to recover (the money)."





"I'm intelligence, I don't hold guns around, that's why the police were there. So if it was anyone to use the gun it was not me," he stated.



