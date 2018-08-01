Here is the viral video of a bus preacher telling the likes Bishop KIUNA and his wife KATHY the ugly truth (WATCH)

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - This video of a no-nonsense man preaching in a bus is going viral on social media.

The man exposes the rotten state of the gospel industry in Kenya more so churches owned by couples like the Kiunas.

Recently, two Kenyan gospel musicians were on the news after they lured a college lady for a threesome sex and infected her with an STD.

Nowadays, Churches have become big businesses and most of these self anointed bishops are there to milk their gullible followers.

The reaction from the passengers tells it all.

Watch the video below.

