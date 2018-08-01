Here is RAILA ODINGA’s hilarious joke about KISII men’s ‘prowess in bed’ going viral (WATCH)

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, lauded Kisii men’s prowess in bed during a recent visit to the region.





The ODM leader claimed that the land in Kisii is as fertile as its occupants and credited Kisii men’s ‘hard work at night’ for their role in the country’s population growth.





“As we were coming on a chopper, we saw that as you come to Kisii land, you already know you are in Kisii especially when you travel towards Transmara. This is because Kisii is mostly (made of) fertile lands. When the land is fertile, the people are also fertile and they work very hard at night, evidence is there for everybody to see,” he said amid laughter.





Raila had accompanied President Uhuru to Kisii to launch the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and other projects.





Watch the video below.



