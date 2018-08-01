Here is the person who begged the Malaysian Govt to accept MUHORO as Kenya’s envoy in Kuala Lumpur - UHURU was unable to convince them!

Friday February 15, 2019 - Former Director of Criminal Investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro, h as finally taken up his Ambassadorial role in Malaysia after several months of waiting.





Muhoro, who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Kenya’s Ambassador to Malysia, in June last year was reportedly rejected by the Malaysian Government over his role in extrajudicial killings in Kenya during his tenure as the CID Director.





But a phone call by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to Malaysia’s Prime Minister , Mahathir Bin Mohamad, is said to have saved Muhoro from being jobless .





Raila is said to have discussed a number of issues with Mohamad who is his close friend.





Raila reportedly begged the PM to accept Muhoro as Kenya’s Ambassador to Malaysia





“Good morning family and friends and a very blessed day. We arrived safely yesterday in Malaysia for my new assignment…be blessed,” Muhoro said in a short text message, on Thursday morning.





Raila Odinga is famous in global politics and President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly using him to improve relations with some countries like Malaysia, Russia and Singapore.



