Here is the name of the Cabinet Secretary who is leaking Cabinet secrets to the media and opposition – UHURU almost slapped him

Wednesday February 20, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly angry with one of his Cabinet Secretaries who is leaking Cabinet secrets to the media.





According to an impeccable source, Uhuru summoned the Cabinet Secretary last week and told him to either stop his habit or he sacks him.





“The President told him that he is not happy with his conduct and he must change or be sacked,” the source said.





Last month, the same CS was lectured by Uhuru in front of NASA leader, Raila Odinga o ver the poor state of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's Mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County.





According to reports, President Uhuru was irked by the mausoleum’s poor state, prompting him to give the CS an impromptu dressing-down right in front of Raila.

“ Wewe kazi yako ni kungoja wikendi ifike halafu unaenda kwa kila matanga kutusi watu. Hiyo sio kazi ya waziri. Hio ni kazi ya wabunge. Ni Kama hujui kazi yako.” (You wait for weekends where you attend every funeral insulting your rivals. That is not the work of a CS. That is the work of politicians. You don’t seem to know your job description) Uhuru told the CS as Raila listened.



