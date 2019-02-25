Here is the moment controversial Zimbabwean pastor ‘raises’ DEAD man during church service (PHOTOs +VIDEO)

Monday, February 25, 2019-

Just when you think you have seen it all from these self anointed men of God, Controversial Zimbabwean Pastor, Alph Lukau happens.





The flamboyant pastor, who is the head of Alleluia Ministries International, has shocked the world after he 'resurrected' a man who had been dead for two days during a church service on Sunday.





During the service a family brought a corpse in a coffin and asked Pastor Lukau to pray for the deceased to come back to life.









Pastor Lukau then asked the congregants to lift their hands and start praying.





“Rise up!” he shouted, before the man got up and sat in the coffin, looking confused, like a modern-day Lazarus.





It is so sad that many pastors have turned the gospel into a skit.





See the photos and video below.







