Here is the lavish life of ‘UHURU’ the conman, the man who called MERALI from State House and asked for 80 million – This chap is ahead of his time

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arraigned seven men in court on Monday for using the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta in conning Sameer Group Chairman, Naushad Merali, Sh 80 million.





The seven, Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula were arrested on Sunday for forgery, conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretences.





The seven were not charged but detained for another two weeks so that the DCI can conclude investigations.





But what caught the attention of the investigators is a young criminal by the name of Gilbert Kirunja.





Kirunja, an IT graduate has mastered the art of conning people by mimicking President Kenyatta’s voice.





Despite being a conman, Kirunja lives a life of opulence in Karen, Nairobi.





His assets include a 10-bedroom mansion in Karen and he has other parcels of land in Githurai and Kahawa Wendani estates in Nairobi.





Police said Kirunja is the mastermind behind a seven-man gang that conned Merali.





The IT guru is said to be so skilled that he has perfected mimicking the President’s voice.

Merali, who is still abroad, said he had no reason to doubt the caller was President Uhuru Kenyatta when they asked him for Sh 80 million.



