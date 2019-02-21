Here is the hilarious video of ERIC OMONDI mocking AKOTHEE that’s going viral (WATCH)

Thursday, February 21, 2019

-

Comedian Eric Omondi is back with his madness and this will leave you in stitches.





The skinny funnyman decided to ride on controversial singer, Akothee’s wave and it is madness.





Akothee has been the talk of town following her raunchy performance last weekend in Mombasa.





In the video Eric Omondi shared on Instagram, he can be seen wearing a skimpy outfit with high heels boots and proceeds to imitate the self-proclaimed president of single mothers in a hilarious manner.





Watch the video below.



