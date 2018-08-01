Here is the FULL LIST of Kenyan Universities offering fake courses - Enrol at these universities at your own peril! Some have been censured

Monday February 18, 2019 - The Commission of University Education (CUE) has rejected 133 courses that have a cumulative enrollment of 10,000 slots in various Universities in Kenya.





Students already taking these courses now risk being discontinued as those who have graduated face being blocked out of the job market.





Some of the Universities offering the fake courses have been put on notice and risk being closed.





However, the commission’s CEO, Mwenda Ntarangwi, addressed the panic by the institutions explaining that the body was still engaging with affected Universities.





“This is still an ongoing process and we are in consultation with Universities,” the Professor stated.





Among the Universities with unapproved courses are;





University Number of unproved courses





Tom Mboya University College 25





Garissa University 10





Alupe University 10





Great Lakes University of Kisumu 8





Kenya Highlands Evangelical University 8





Lukenya University 6





Jaramogi Oginga Odinga of Science and Technology 6





Kenyatta University 4





Karatina University 4





Moi University 3



