Here is Con Bishop GAKUYO’s lavish mansion after fleecing KIKUYU peasants more than Sh1.5 billion using the Bible (WATCH)

Wednesday, February 26, 2019 - Hundreds of unsuspecting Kenyans, mostly peasants from Mount Kenya region are counting their losses after it emerged that Gakuyu and Ekeza Real Estate Saccos have been nothing but scams.





According to investigations by the DCI, the mastermind of this scam, Bishop David Ngari better known as Gakuyo, siphoned about Sh1.5 billion from Ekeza Sacco to his personal accounts.





He then used the loot to by a chopper and acquired a lavish mansion in an up market Nairobi suburb.





Gakuyo’s daughter Grace, recently spilled the beans when she posted videos on her social media flaunting their expensive mansion.





Watch the video below.