Here is the Beautiful 23-year old model who has auctioned her virginity for Sh11 million to buy her mum a house- (PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 23, 2019-

A beautiful 23-year old model who put up her virginity on sale for $110k (Sh11million) last year, has found a willing buyer.





A Japanese politician out bid a famous footballer based in Germany to be the first person to sleep with the Azerbaijan model, who says she will use the money to buy her mum a house and finance her studies abroad.





While putting her precious flower up for sale last year, the model by the name Mahbuba Mammadzada said:





“My mum did everything for me, now it is my turn. I want her to be proud of me.”









While has a certified medical note confirming her virginity the winning bidder, who has reportedly put down 10 per cent of the money, has the option of them using a German doctor to verify the girl’s virginity.





On Friday, the site said the auction was closed but confirmed that the second highest bidder was a lawyer from London and the third highest was a footballer from Munich.





The deal will be closed in Germany, where selling sex is legal.





Check out her photos below.



