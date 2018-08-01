Here is the amount of money that UHURU pay nurses! These people are paid well and BOINNET should clobber them if they demonstrate

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Details have emerged over the salaries Kenyan nurses, who have been on strike for the last two weeks, take home.





According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), a diploma nurse is paid Sh 75,000 shillings by the Government.





Compare that to a graduate Architect or Engineer in the County administration who earns around Sh47,000 shillings and he is comfortable with his salary.





A Police Constable earns around Sh 36,000 despite putting his life in the line to protect Kenyans including these nurses.





A diploma holding Teacher earns about Sh 45, 00o and a High School teacher earns Sh 53,000.





With these samples of salaries, it is clear that nurses are among the highest paid public servants in the country yet they are always in the streets demonstrating.





Some Kenyans are happy that President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering the nurses to return to work on Friday or be sacked.





In Kenya, there are more than 30,000 unemployed nurses who will be comfortable with a salary of 75,000.





Should the nurses go back to work or be sacked?



