Here is the amount of money that Supreme Court Judge MOHAMED IBRAHIM was given to rule in favour of ABDI - MARAGA was aware!!

Monday February 18, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, claimed on Saturday that Supreme Court Judge, Mohamed Ibrahim, was bribed by Wajir Governor, Mohamed Abdi, to rule in his favour in a petition filed by Ahmed Abdullahi and Ahmed Abdi.





Sharing this via social media, Ahmednasir, who is popularly known as 'Grand Mullah' claimed that Judge Mohamed Ibrahim has a habit of demanding for a bribe of Sh 50 million in every petition that is filed at the apex court.





The lawyer also claimed that Chief Justice David Maraga and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) are aware of these claims but they do nothing.





“Everybody knows the fact that a judge of the SUPREME COURT OF KENYA charged 50 million Shillings a case during the election petitions. Yet the CJ and JSC do nothing about this...I know for a fact 5 specific cases the judge asked for and was given that ” Ahmednasir revealed.





He also claimed that Sh 50 million was withdrawn from a bank in Eastleigh and was shared among other Supreme Court judges.



