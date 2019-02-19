Here is the amount of money hidden in offshore accounts by KENYATTAs, MOIs, KIBAKIs, NYACHAEs, ODINGAs and NDEGWAs – No wonder Kenyans will remain beggars for decades

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - An outspoken Amani National Congress (ANC) MP has sought the help of the National Assembly to compel the Attorney General, Paul Kihara Kariuki, to produce individuals behind an estimated Sh 5 trillion in illicit cash stashed in suspicious foreign accounts.





Nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi, in a statement to the National Assembly further wants the AG to explain how the money will be brought back.





With a national budget of Sh 2.5 trillion largely financed through tax collection and loans, if recovered, the amount is enough to finance Kenya's budget for two years comfortably without local and foreign borrowing.





Mr Osotsi wants Mr Kariuki to say when the Government will honour previous promises to bring the money back to the economy and an assurance on the tangible measures to stop future illicit transactions in secret accounts.





“The AG should provide the latest update on undisclosed funds in foreign bank accounts including in Switzerland, Japan and United Kingdom as well as the interest earned,” Osotsi said.



