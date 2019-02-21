Here are PHOTOs of DANNY, the man eating DIAMOND’s left overs, he is dating ZARI HASSAN

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - Aging Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has found love after a bitter break up with Diamond Platnumz.

The light skinned socialite posted photos goofing around with her new man and tried to hide his face but social media detectives have unveiled his photos and identity.

His name is Danny, a male slay king.

On social media, he displays a flashy life but no one knows what he does for a living.

We suspect he is a gigolo and Zari is probably sponsoring his flashy life in exchange for sex.

He is the man who is currently comforting the aging socialite and smashing her goodies.

