Here are 4 CSs who have been ‘eating’ taxpayers money with impunity - UHURU is contemplating sacking them as HAJI returns from Italy

Friday February 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly contemplating sacking a number of his Cabinet Secretaries over corruption.





This comes at a time when 4 members of his Cabinet are being investigated over alleged involvement in graft.





The 4 are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) for taking bribes from a broke Italian firm which was contracted to build several dams in Kenya among other corruption allegations.





Top on the list is Water and Irrigation CS, Simon Chelugui, who is being probed over several dam scandals since his appointment in 2017 and is set for a date with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the same.





Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, is also on the list and is said to be implicated in several scandals involving billions of shillings.





Tourism CS, Najib Balala, is also facing a possible sack over his involvement in the Ksh100 million fraudulent contract.





DCI detectives have also confirmed questioning Treasury CS, Henry Rotich, over corruption related allegations.



