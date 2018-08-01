HELB strikes again! UHURU’s Government will not fund students doing fake and unapproved course in Universities and Colleges! LIST

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Panic has gripped Universities and Colleges in Kenya after the Government announced that it will withdraw HELB funding to the students pursuing fake and unapproved courses.





This was revealed by HELB CEO, Charles Ringera, who said that thousands of University students will be disqualified from accessing the HELB fund that facilitates Government funding to students pursuing higher education.





According to Ringera, students that will not qualify for the fund are the ones pursuing courses that are unapproved by the Commission for University Education (CUE).





He indicated that the courses are invalid because they are yet to be certified and that the Government will not pay for persons to pursue them.





Ringera noted that only courses that have been approved by the commission are eligible for funding from the Government.





"We can neither fund unaccredited courses nor universities that are not chartered by CUE.”





“The Government cannot place students to courses that are not accredited nor Universities that are not charted and we rely on the number of students placed to fund their education. They are pretty much tied," Ringera stated.





This comes following a revelation that 133 courses are taught in Kenyan Universities without the approval of the regulator in the education sector .



