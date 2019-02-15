He is a whole meal! Horny VERA SIDIKA shouts and parades new bae after dumping OTILE BROWN over small dick (PHOTOs).

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Fading socialite Vera Sidika has landed a new bae after dumping Otile Brown.

When Vera was dating Otile Brown, everybody thought they were the perfect couple in town.

But a lot was going on behind the scenes.

The curvy socialite dumped Otile like trash and embarrassed him on social media by revealing how he had a small dick that couldn’t satisfy her.

Vera has a new boyfriend who seems to be satisfying her sex urge.

She paraded him on social media and bragged how he is sweet as a snack.
According to Vera, this man is a whole meal.

How will long will this affair last?

Here’s Vera’s new bae.



