He is not joking! President UHURU corners rogue contractors, they nearly soiled their pants (VIDEOs)

- Videos of President Uhuru Kenyatta asking rogue contractors hard questions after he visited various ongoing development projects have emerged.





In the videos, Uhuru is seen questioning the cornered rogue contractors why they are taking long to finish projects while others have stalled despite money being released by the Government and receiving huge chunks of it.





The rogue contractors were forced to stammer like little kids as they tried to answer the Head of State.





The son of Jomo is not joking.





When he means business, be ready to answer hard questions.





Watch the videos.



