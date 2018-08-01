He is not joking! President UHURU corners rogue contractors, they nearly soiled their pants (VIDEOs)

, , , , 02:50

Monday, February 18, 2019 - Videos of President Uhuru Kenyatta asking rogue contractors hard questions after he visited various ongoing development projects  have emerged.

In the videos, Uhuru is seen questioning the cornered rogue contractors why they are taking long to finish projects while others have stalled despite money being released by the Government and receiving huge chunks of it.

The rogue contractors were forced to stammer like little kids as they tried to answer the Head of State.

The son of Jomo is not joking.

When he means business, be ready to answer hard questions.

Watch the videos.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno