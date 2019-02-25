Have you seen this curvy beauty called ANYANGO? She must be giving her male colleagues at Royal Media Services a hard time(PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Media News, Photos 02:50
Monday, February 25, 2019-We came across this curvy beauty from the lake-side called Ayango and we feel she is worth your attention.
Anyango, a staff at Royal Media Services, loves flashing her big derriere and voluptuous hips.
She must be giving her male colleagues at Royal Media Services a hard time.
Let’s appreciate God’s creation ladies and gentlemen.
See photos.