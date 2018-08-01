Harusi Tunayo! Ex-NTV presenter LARRY MADOWO proposes to a beautiful LADY in Barcelona (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 26, 2019 - Media personality Larry Madowo is one of the eligible bachelors in the country but he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to quit that club.

The 32-year old is arguably one of the most influential and successful male TV anchors in Kenya today and is certainly not short of female admirers.

And despite his biological clock ticking away, Larry is busy globetrotting and has often been asked the ever irritating question, ‘Utaoa lini?’

However, it seems the BBC Africa Business Editor has decided to settle down after he popped the dreaded question to a lady called Sophia in Barcelona, Spain.

Larry was in Barcelona for the Global Mobile Awards (The Glomo Awards) and Sophia presented an award with him.

Luckily, for ladies, Sophia is a social humanoid robot, modelled after actress Audrey Hepburn and she uses AI, visual data processing and facial recognition to communicate.

