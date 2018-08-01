Hard questions on CAROLINE MWATHA’s death, injuries on neck and other body parts leaves more questions.

By Eric Ochanji 11





Dear DCI Kinoti,

I still like your passion, your service to our country this far and the sacrifices you have made to secure our country for which you walk with scars. I thank you.

A few quick things on this Mwatha story.

1. Is it a crime in Kenya for a lady to confide in another man apart from the husband about reproductive health issues? I know it may not be morally upright (from the moral police who roam our villages and cities) but is it a crime? The screenshots you showed us do not prove a love affair. Do we have any other proof?

2. What if it is found the child belonged to the husband? Do we have a DNA test ready that proves paternity?

3. We have been told there were injuries on Mwatha's neck and other parts of the body. Am not a medic but we can ask them, when performing an abortion procedure, do we injure necks first?

4. We now know she was documenting police action and excesses in Dandora where good police action is going on to rid the crime haven of hardcore criminals. We also know that while doing this good work some rogue police officers go out of their way to engage in unjustified killing. Are you investigating possible police involvement to erase and cover their dirty backs?

5. And finally dear DCI, you and l live in Kenya where still if a policeman wants to fix you, he/she will fix you. If your car has insurance, he looks at the driving licence, if you have both he looks at the tyres, if the tyres are OK he looks at dents in your car, if you have none, he bends under the car to check if the exhaust is hanging in a way he doesn't like and so on. You know here a policeman kills you and plants bhang or a gun on you. They even plant boyfriends and mistresses to advance their now tired 'love triangle' narrative.

Have you looked at the possibility that yes, indeed she was pregnant, isolated the owner of the pregnancy, then looked at the possibility that policemen could have used that pregnancy to kill her then cover their tracks?

Do you not know that road accidents have been manufactured before in Kenya to eliminate people? And plane accidents? Do you remember slain Foreign Minister Dr.Robert Ouko shooting his head with a pistol, dying then waking up to pour petrol on himself, lighting a matchstick and burning himself?

We are not saying the police killed her, but through these processes of elimination, your words become watertight and full proof, we close the case and allow you to move to other more pressing national issues.