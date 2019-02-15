Happy Valentine Mrs Ngubuini! DNG launches new SEXY wife, the other one was chewed by a Governor (PHOTO)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Self-declared hypemaster, DNG, has re-married after his first marriage lasted for less than a year.





The former gospel singer broke up with his first wife, who is an air-hostess, after he found out that she was secretly cheating on him with a Governor from Coast.





The singer-cum- radio presenter paraded his new wife on Valentines and we approve her.





She is so hot.





Here’s the photo he posted after treating her to a romantic date.