GRACE MSALAME subjected to vile body-shaming attack on social media - Some Kenyans are heartless (LOOK)

Thursday, February 07, 2019-

Curvy media personality, Grace Msalame, is the latest celebrity to be subjected to inexcusable bullying and body shaming on social media.





It all started when the mother of adorable twin girls blocked one of her female fans who has been trolling her on Instagram





The aggrieved fan opened another account and started hurling insults at Grace while comparing her to Evaline Momanyi, the wife of her baby-daddy, Paul Ndichu.





The heartless troll reckons that Momanyi’s new appointment as a Board Member to the Africa Advisory Board of Save the Children UK is better than Msalame’s new lifestyle show, ‘Unscripted with Grace’ .





She went on to claim that Grace suffers from not getting attention and that is why she keeps on parading her curvy body online.

However, Grace responded with class stating that her brand is in no way associated with negativity towards her own sex or the opposite sex.





She also revealed that the person behind the hateful messages is someone well known to her.





“Let’s talk about Comparisons for a minute… I’m raising two beautiful intelligent women of Faith & to come to terms with the fact that I have to raise them in this Social Media era where one minute it’s a smear campaign filled with the same rhetoric of objectification & the next a distraction from a person who’s only resort is to get behind a keyboard & spew negative energy!





“My Brand is in no way associated with negativity towards my own sex or the opposite sex! There is more than enough light for all of us to shine as bright as God will Grace us,”

Msalame wrote.