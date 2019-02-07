Governor SANG has been sleeping around with young ladies- GLADYS WANGA explodes and threatens to expose everything(VIDEO)

Thursday, February 7, 2019

-Homabay Women Rep, Gladys Wanga, has threatened to expose how Nandi County Governor, Stephen Sang, has been sleeping around with young ladies.





While reacting to Sang’s recent remarks linking Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to drug business, Wanga said that the fiery Nandi Governor has been sending erotic messages to young ladies on WhatsApp and soliciting them for sex.





Junet Mohammed supported Wanga’s remarks and added that Sang has been camping in hotel rooms to exchange fluids with young ladies.





According to Junet, Sang's other office is hotel rooms where he takes young ladies for sex escapades.





Watch this video of ODM politicians among them Gladys Wanga and Junet Mohammed attacking Sang badly.