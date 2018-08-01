Governor FERDINAND WAITITU defies UHURU and RUTO! See what he did in Kakamega that has angered the President?

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has defied calls to shun 2022 campaigns by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking in Kakamega where he accompanied Ruto to a church fundraiser, Waititu said that it was time to support 'the son of a poor man' to be the President of Kenya in complete defiance of the President and his Deputy.





He pledged support for Mr. Ruto saying he is capable of leading the country after President Kenyatta.





"We have decided that we are going to be with the son of the poor.”





“We will support him and make sure he leads the country in 2022," said Waititu.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta warned politicians to stop the 2022 campaigns and focus on service delivery to the people.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Ruto who urged his supporters to respect the President and go slow on his 2022 Presidential bid so as not to antagonize Uhuru.





It now remains to be seen what the two will do to Waititu for defying them and campaigning for Ruto.



