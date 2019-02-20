Governor ALFRED MUTUA is the most romantic man in the planet, See how he treated his sexy wife last weekend, EISH!!!(PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 04:20
Wednesday, February 20, 2019-Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, never shies away from publicly displaying love to his sexy wife, Lillian.
During Valentines day on February 14th, the Governor was busy and so he didn’t have time to treat his wife.
He compensated the day with a weekend Valentine treat.
He took his wife to a lavish hotel where a table full of red roses was reserved for them.
The youthful Governor made his sexy wife feel like a queen and you can tell from the smile that was plastered all over her face.
Lillian shared the photo on her Instagram page saying. “ Valentines weekend.”
See photo.
