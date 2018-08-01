Government Jobs in Kenya – KMTC

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is a State Corporation established for the purpose of providing facilities for the college education under the Ministry of Health.

The College has grown to become a premier middle level training institution for medical training with over a population of 34,000 students, in its 65 constituent campuses spread throughout the country.

The graduates of the College account for more than 80% of the work force in the health facilities in Kenya.

The KMTC Board of Directors seeks to recruit a competent, dynamic, visionary and experienced person to fill the following vacant position tenable at various Campuses of the College:

Planning Manager

Scale M15

(1 Post)

Ref. No. KMTC/QP- 12/ EAF/6/2019

Re-advertisement

(a) Job Summary

The planning Manager will be responsible to Deputy Director (Finance and Administration) and will be responsible for the general direction of the economic planning function and production of statistical data at the College; implementing and appraising College projects preparation of institutional Development plans, strategies, policies and programmes; collection, collation, analysis and presentation of statistical data in the form of survey reports and bulletins; direction, control and coordination of planning activities within the College; and coordination of staff development and training activities within the unit.

(b) Requirements for Appointments

For appointment to this level an officer must have;

(i) Served at the level of Deputy Planning Manager or in a comparable position in the Public Service or a reputable Private sector organization for at least ten (10) years with at least five (5) years’ experience in a management capacity;

(ii) Bachelors degree in Economics or Economics and Mathematics, or Economics and Statistics from a recognized institution;

(iii) Masters degree in Economics or Economics and Mathematics, or Economics and Statistics from a recognized institution;

(iv) Leadership course lasting not less than four weeks from a recognised institution;

(v) Proficiency in Computer Applications;

(vi) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution;

(vii) Demonstrated outstanding professional competence, ability and integrity as reflected in work performance and results.





Legal Services Manager

Scale M15

(1 Post)

Ref. No. KMTC/QP- 12/ EAF/7/2019

Re-advertisement

(a) Job Summary

The Legal Services Manager will be responsible to the Corporation Secretary and shall advise on legal and regulatory matters including advising on negotiations and taking part in corporate agreements; advising on principles of corporate governance; prosecution and representing the College in law courts and quasi-judicial tribunals.

(b) Requirements for Appointments

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

(i) Bachelors Degree in Law from a recognized Institution;

(ii) Served as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya for a minimum of eight (8) years cumulatively;

(iii) Certificate in Management course lasting not less than four weeks from a recognized institution;

(iv) Proficiency in Computer Applications:

(v) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

(vi) Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Application Procedure

Applicants whose backgrounds and competencies match the specifications are invited to send their applications, quoting the vacancy position and enclosing updated curriculum Vitae, copies of Academic and professional Certificates, National Identity card and day time telephone contact, to:

The Director / CEO

Kenya Medical Training College

P O Box 30195- 001000

Nairobi

So as to reach him not later than Monday, 11th March 2019

The Kenya Medical Training College Is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to implementing affirmative action. In this regard women, persons with disability and minorities with the requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.