Government Jobs in Kenya – KMTC

The planning Manager will be responsible to Deputy Director (Finance and Administration) and will be responsible for the general direction of the economic planning function and production of statistical data at the College; implementing and appraising College projects preparation of institutional Development plans, strategies, policies and programmes; collection, collation, analysis and presentation of statistical data in the form of survey reports and bulletins; direction, control and coordination of planning activities within the College; and coordination of staff development and training activities within the unit.