Government Jobs in Kenya - KCC

Production Supervisor



NKCC/HR.10/PS/22/02/2019

Job Purpose

To supervise, coordinate and control milk reception, processing and packaging as well as oversee dispatch of the same to the stores department.

Responsibilities

· Supervising the production staff

· Planning, coordinating and executing daily production activities

· Ensuring quality standards are achieved and maintained.

· Controlling, reconciling and balancing factory/plant stocks

· Preparation of periodic reports

· Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelors’ Degree in Food Science/Dairy Science & Technology or related field.

Experience

· Five (5) years’ work experience in a busy milk processing plant.

Skills

· Familiarity with standard office computer applications

· Ability to work well and meet deadlines

· Good analytical skills

· Good report writing skills

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Basic supervisory skills





Workshop Supervisor

NKCC/HR.11/WS/22/02/2019

Job Purpose

Supervision and coordination of Motor Vehicle maintenance activities.

Responsibilities

· Plans and coordinates operations on the workshop floor.

· Ensures that vehicles are properly maintained and repaired.

· Oversees cleanliness and safety in the workshop and its environs.

· Ensures that all documents in the workshop are properly maintained and up to date.

· Ensures that all company vehicles are prepared for annual general police inspection on time.

· Allocates duties to the workshop staff.

· Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· HND in Motor Vehicle Engineering or equivalent.

Experience

· Five (5) years’ relevant experience in a busy Motor Vehicle Workshop

· Three (3) years’ supervisory experience

Skills

· Computer literacy and familiarity with standard office computer applications.

· Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

· Ability to supervise a large workforce

· Good interpersonal and communication skills





Executive Secretary

NKCC/HR.12/ES/22/02/2019

Purpose

Administration of the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer’s Office

Responsibilities

· Attending to all issues appertaining to the Managing Directors office and taking orders from him.

· Managing and maintaining the Managing Directors schedules by highlighting activities, updating and managing his diary and keeping the Managing Director informed of the same.

· Managing MD’s calendar requiring interaction with both internal and external executives to coordinate a variety of complex executive meetings and activities.

· Performing standard office procedures such as appointments, processing mails, answering phone calls and ordering supplies.

· Preparing reports, memos letters and other documents as requested by the Managing Director.

· Reading and analyzing incoming memos submission and reports to determine their significance and plan their distribution.

· Receiving visitors and determining whether they should be given access to the Managing Director.

· Acting as a link between the Managing Director and Heads of departments

· Ensuring mail is received, sorted and dispatched to the various offices on a daily basis.

· Responding to visitors and callers promptly and courteously

· Managing the senior management files in a private and confidential manner.

· Ensuring all correspondence is prepared on a daily basis.

· Ensuring filing of documents on a daily basis

· Managing the Board of Directors in liaison with the Company Secretary

· Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelors’ Degree in Secretarial Studies / Business Administration or related field

Professional Qualifications

· Secretarial Studies

· Diploma in Public Relations & Communication

Experience

· Six (6) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment preferably a Government institution.

Skills

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Well-developed planning and organizing skills

· Proficient with office computer applications

· Time management skills and attention to detail

· Demonstrated supervisory skills

· Excellent shorthand skills and typing speed of 50w/m





Factory Manager

NKCC/HR.07/FM/22/02/2019

Purpose

To manage and coordinate all the activities within a factory

Responsibilities

· Overseeing the administrative and technical aspects of the different sections in the factory

· Allocating duties and instructing the supervisors in the various sections

· Reviewing, approving and advising on internal reports from the various sections

· Approving all accounting and internal control documentation

· Advising the Head of Production on key issues that impact the production function

· Assessing and appraising the performance of factory management staff

· Preparing the factory budget for management

· Ensuring production targets are achieved

· Ensuring production controls on raw materials, packaging materials and utilities

· Assisting in the sourcing and procurement of milk within his/her region

· Acting as NKCC’s representative in charge of affairs within the defined region of operation

· Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelors’ Degree in Food Science and Technology, Dairy Technology or related field

Professional Qualification

· Certified in ISO Systems Management / Quality Management Systems / Food Management Systems

Experience

· Six (6) years’ work experience as a Production Supervisor or Quality Assurance Officer in a milk processing plant

Skills

· Good people management skills

· Results oriented

· Ability to develop self and others through coaching

· Ability to work under immense pressure with no supervision





Sales Representative

NKCC/HR.13/SR/22/02/2019

The Sales Representative will be Reporting to the Regional Sales Manager. To ensure the products are available in the market at all times

Responsibilities

· Supervising the direct selling and marketing of the products.

· Prospecting for new clients and markets.

· Set targets and monitor performance of the different sales routes.

· Overseeing the collection of debt.

· Generating periodic reports (sales reports, market intelligence reports, debt collections reports).

· Resolving market disputes (customer care services)

· Ensuring proper use of resources allocated for the area e.g. crates

· Ensuring pricing of products is done uniformly in the outlets.

· Executing sales promotions and overseeing merchandising activities.

· Managing and controlling credit among clients.

· Any other duties as assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Sales & Marketing or business related course

· Valid BCE Driving License

· Certificate of Good Conduct

Experience

· Five (5) years’ experience as a salesperson, two (2) of which must be in a supervisory position.

Skills

· Familiarity with standard office computer applications

· Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

· Good analytical skills

· Good report writing skills

· Good interpersonal and communications skills

· Basic supervisory skills





Depot Manager

NKCC/HR.14/DM/22/02/2019

Purpose

The job holder is responsible for ensuring availability of all ranges of products to the sales team, coordinating transport of products, ensuring optimum level of stock holding and ensuring efficient distribution.

Responsibilities

· Plan for stock availability

· Coordinate stores operations.

· Inspect store hygiene and cleanliness.

· Report on stocks and transport

· Monitor security.

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelors’ Degree in Supply Chain Management, Materials Management or Businessrelated field.

Professional qualification

· Diploma in Procurement or Materials Management

Experience

· Five (5) years’ experience with two (2) years in a supervisory level.

Skills

· Leadership skills

· Computer literacy

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Communication skills





Salesman/ Lady

NKCC/HR.15/SM/L/22/02/2019

Job Purpose

The Sales lady/man reporting to the Sales Representative Manager will ensure the products are available in the market at all times

Responsibilities

· Receiving stocks for distribution from the sales depot

· Verifying stocks as well as loading products on and off the distribution vehicles

· Distributing products to outlets and invoicing the customer and collecting daily sales.

· Collection of crates issued from the outlets and returning back to the sales depot

· Processing of the sales order for the next day

· Reconciliation of stocks, crates and daily sales done.

· Obtain official receipt confirming banking of daily sales

· Prepare route sales reports

· Prospecting for new clients

· Reporting to the Sales Representatives on any news and happenings in the market.

· To manage returns as per instructions issued by the Sales Representative.

· Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in Sales & Marketing or related field.

· Certificate of Good Conduct

· Valid Driving license of BCE Class with over three (3) years accident free experience

Experience

· Three (3) years’ experience as a Salesperson in an FMCG Company

Skills

· Computer literacy and familiarity with standard office computer applications, working experience with SAP will be an added advantage.

· Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

· Adaptability

· Good command of English

· Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills





Security Assistant

NKCC/HR.16/SA/22/02/2019

Job Purpose

To provide support to the security function and ensure physical security of company property, assets and employees

Responsibilities

· Liaising with contracted guards in the prevention of crime within the facility

· Investigating cases/incidents of crime on company premises and reporting on the same to the Security Manager

· Collaborating with the Security Manager in assessing and determining responses to cases/incidents of insecurity

· Collect and record evidence and documents and prepare reports detailing investigation findings

· Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in Criminology OR Certificate in Criminology with / Military training / Police Officer level of ‘Major’ and above

Professional qualification

· Certificate in Military/Police Training

Experience

· Five (5) years’ experience as a Police Officer or Security Officer

Skills

· Good investigative skills

· Good report writing skills

· Results oriented

· Attention to detail

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Team playing skills

· Ability to follow through on defined task





Lab Assistant

NKCC/HR.17/LA/22/02/2019

Purpose

To ensure testing of milk and its by-products in accordance to the set standards

Responsibilities

· Analyzing the bacteriological and microbiological content of milk and milk products

· Analyzing the chemical content of milk and milk products

· Grading the milk at the point of receipt

· Sampling the milk at the various stages of processing

· Standardizing of chemicals used in analysis in the milk

· Testing the detergent concentration before the cleaning process

· Cleaning of the laboratory

· Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Degree in Biochemistry/Dairy Technology/Lab Technology/Food Science or related field with over two (2) years’ experience in a busy organization OR

· Diploma in Biochemistry/Dairy Technology/Lab Technology/Food Science or related field with over four (4) years’ experience in a busy organization.

Skills

· Good record keeping skills

· Attention to detail

· Change agility (flexible)

· Ability to follow through on defined tasks





Technician

NKCC/HR.18/T/22/02/2019

Job Purpose

To coordinate and supervise the general engineering activities at the factory and to promptly attend to breakdowns at the factory.

Responsibilities

· Attending to machine breakdowns and supervising daily maintenance.

· Ensuring preventive maintenance is carried out periodically

· Organising the workshop and stores activities

· Coordinating the re-order of supplies and parts

· Conducting training of new employees

· Conducting preventive and corrective maintenance of factory machinery and equipment

· Ensuring proper utilisation of spare parts and advising on stock levels of the same

· Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Higher Diploma in Engineering or related field

Experience

· Five (5) years’ supervisory level experience in a manufacturing set up

Skills

· Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

· Good analytical skills

· Good report writing skills

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Basic supervisory skills





Factory Engineer

NKCC/HR.08/FE/22/02/2019

Job Purpose

To coordinate and supervise the general engineering activities at the factory level.

Responsibilities

· Installation of all electrical equipment as well as instruments for measuring, controlling and indicating.

· Attending to machine breakdowns and supervising daily maintenance.

· Ensuring preventive maintenance is carried out periodically.

· Coordinating the reorder of supplies and parts.

· Maintaining records and reporting on activities in the location.

· Conducting training of new employees.

· Supervising and coordinating the duties of the engineering staff.

· Providing technical guidance to staff as well as training and inducting the new employees.

· Overseeing the facilities’ safety requirements and ensuring fire-fighting equipment is sound and all statutory requirements.

· Compiling reports on the activities in the sub-section.

· Any other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Instrumentation, Electrical) or its equivalent

Experience

· Four (5) years’ work experience in a busy manufacturing sector.

Skills

· Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

· Good analytical skills

· Good report writing skills

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Basic supervisory skills

How To Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please send HARD COPIES of your applications quoting the Name and Reference Number of position applied for on the covering letter and envelope, together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, indicating current salary, copies of certificates, testimonials and contacts of at least three references and daytime telephone contacts to:

The Chief Manager, Human Resource & Administration

New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Ltd.

P.O. Box 30131 – 00100

NAIROBI.

Please note that all applications MUST BE sent through the above address ONLY and NOT later than 8th March 2019 by 5 p.m.