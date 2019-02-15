Government eats its own people! KIMANI WA WAMATANGI’s car bazaar built on a railway reserve demolished (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 15, 2019

- When Siaya Senator James Orengo told Jubilee politicians that one day they will realize the Government eats its own people, they took it as a joke.





But reality has dawned on Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wa Matangi, after his car bazaar which is located near Nyayo Stadium was brought down.





The bazaar was illegally put up near a railwayline.





In January, Public Works, Housing and Infrastructure, PS Paul Maringa, decried the rise of buildings on road and railway reserves.





Wamatangi is a vocal Jubilee politician who is very close to the President and his Deputy but he has not been spared.





Here are photos and videos of the aftermath of the demolition which was supervised by armed cops.