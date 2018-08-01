Gospel singer WILLY PAUL narrates how he escaped AL SHABAAB attack in 14 Riverside, claims Government lied on people killed.

Gospel singer Willy Paul was among those caught up in the Riverside terror attack last month but escaped unscathed.





A month after 5 heavily armed terrorists stormed Riverside complex in Nairobi and killed 21 people in a 19 hour-long siege, Willy Paul claims that the government lied about the number of people killed from what he saw during the attack.





Speaking during a radio interview, the ‘Njiwa’ hit-maker said he witnessed a stampede after the loud explosion and gun fire rent the air.





He added that the terrorists opened fire at escaping people and killed many in the process.





“But one thing najua I don’t think the government iliambia watu ukweli kuhusu the number of people that died,” he said.





Watch the video below.



