Gospel artist womanizer, RINGTONE, in trouble, See the letter Karen residents have written to him

Tuesday, February 26, 2018 - Controversial gospel artist Ringtone is in trouble with his neighbours in the leafy suburbs of Karen.





The singer posted a letter from Karen Residents Association addressed to him and the bone of contention is the 40 cows he is rearing in his lavish residence.





The chairman of Karen Residents Association has warned him to stop rearing cows or face legal action.





He shared the letter on his Instagram page saying,





“DONT FEAR THE KAREN RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION. MY COWS IN KAREN HAVE NOT TRESPASSED TO ANYONES PROPERTY. THESE ARE THE STRATEGIES USED BY THE RICH TO BLOCK THE POOR FROM BEING RICH. Am ready for court”





Is the letter real or he is just looking for publicity?