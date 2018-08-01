FULL LIST of people who looted a cool 63 billion of taxpayers’ money in the name of building non-existence dams! NYACHAE and NJONJO there

Monday February 25, 2019 – The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has summoned directors of several companies believed to be connected to a mega dam scandal that may have cost Kenyans a whopping Sh63 billion.





According to Kinoti’s letter, the named companies are said to be linked to the fraudulent construction of both Arror (at a cost of Ksh38.5 billion) and Kimwarer Multi-purpose dams (at a cost of Ksh28 billion) .





The DCI ordered the companies’ representatives to report to DCI Headquarters tomorrow at 9.00 am.





They were also ordered to avail relevant quotations, invoices, delivery notes and any other documents tied to the tender deal.





“You are now compelled to report to DCI Headquarters Kiambu Road at 9.00am on 26th February 2019,” read an excerpt from the press release.





Below is the list of fraudulent companies and their directors who have looted Kenya dry.



