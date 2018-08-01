FULL LIST of fake courses offered in Kenyan Universities - Do them at your own risk! You will forever remain unemployed if you dare

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Panic has gripped Universities in Kenya after it emerged that they are offering unapproved and fake courses going by the Commission for University Education (CUE).





Below are the Universities and some of the unauthorized courses they are offering;





Tom Mboya University College





Bachelor of Arts (Business Studies with IT)

(Sociology and Anthropology, with IT)

(Development studies with IT)

Bachelor of Education (French, with IT)

(Home science, with IT)

Bachelor of Science (Agriculture, Economics, with IT)

(Health Records and Information)

(Agronomy with IT)

(Applied statistics with IT)

(Biochemistry)

(Earth science with IT)

(Environmental science with IT)

(Forensic science)

(Geography and Natural Resource)

(Industrial chemistry with IT)

(Mathematical Sciences with IT)

(Mathematics & Business Studies)

(Mathematics & Computer Science)

(Mathematics & Economics, with IT)

(Medical Laboratory Science)

(Nutrition and Dietetics, with IT)

(Physics with IT)





Garissa University





Bachelor of Arts (Geography)

(Political Science and Public)

(Community Development)

(Applied Statistics with Computing)

(Actuarial Science)

(Botany)

(Informatics)

(Natural Resource Management)

(Zoology)

(Environmental Studies)

(Commerce)





Jaramogi Oginga Odinga of Science and Technology





Bachelor of Arts (Developmental and policy studies)

Bachelor of Science (Animal Science)

(Soil Science)

(Water Resources and Environment)

(Biological Sciences)

(Business Information Systems)





Kabarak University





Bachelor of Business Management and Information

Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness





Karatina University





Bachelor of Science in Counseling Psychology

Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and Governance

Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Bachelor of Science in Public Health





Kenya Highlands Evangelical University





Bachelor of Arts (Counseling Psychology)

(Public Administration and Governance)

Bachelor of Business Information Technology

Bachelor of Education (Early childhood)

Bachelor of Library and Information Studies

Bachelor of Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Science (Computer Science)





Kenya Methodist University





Bachelor of Arts in Counseling Psychology

Bachelor of Science in Clinical Medicine





Kenyatta University





Bachelor of Human Resource Management





Kenyatta University (Mama Ngina)





Bachelor of Science (Computer Science)

(Environmental Health)

(Hospitality and Tourism Management)





Kibabii University





Diploma in Business Management





Kisii University





Bachelor of Arts (Applied Linguistics)

(Peace Education)

(Translation and Interpretation)

Bachelor of Business and Management

Bachelor of Science





Laikipia University





Bachelor of Science





Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology





Bachelor of Science (Applies Statistics, with IT)





Moi University





Bachelor of Science (Medical Laboratory Science)





South Eastern Kenya University





Bachelor of Science





Technical University of Mombasa





Bachelor of Pharmacy

Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry





Turkana University College





Bachelor of Arts in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Bachelor of Business Management

Bachelor of Development Studies

Bachelor of Science (Renewable Energy)

Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management





University of Eldoret





Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Environmental Planning and Management





University of Embu





Bachelor of Law (LLB)

Bachelor of Science (Agriculture Biotechnology)

(Agriculture Economics)

(Animal Production and Health)

(Environmental Science)

(Wildlife Management)





University of Kabianga





Bachelor of Arts (Peace Education)



