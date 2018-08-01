FULL LIST of fake courses offered in Kenyan Universities - Do them at your own risk! You will forever remain unemployed if you dare

FULL LIST of fake courses offered in Kenyan Universities - Do them at your own risk! You will forever remain unemployed if you dareNews 03:59
Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Panic has gripped Universities in Kenya after it emerged that they are offering unapproved and fake courses going by the Commission for University Education (CUE).
Below are the Universities and some of the unauthorized courses they are offering;
Tom Mboya University College
Bachelor of Arts (Business Studies with IT)
(Sociology and Anthropology, with IT)
(Development studies with IT)
Bachelor of Education (French, with IT)
(Home science, with IT)
Bachelor of Science (Agriculture, Economics, with IT)
(Health Records and Information)
(Agronomy with IT)
(Applied statistics with IT)
(Biochemistry)
(Earth science with IT)
(Environmental science with IT)
(Forensic science)
(Geography and Natural Resource)
(Industrial chemistry with IT)
(Mathematical Sciences with IT)
(Mathematics & Business Studies)
(Mathematics & Computer Science)
(Mathematics & Economics, with IT)
(Medical Laboratory Science)
(Nutrition and Dietetics, with IT)
(Physics with IT)
Garissa University
Bachelor of Arts (Geography)
(Political Science and Public)
(Community Development)
(Applied Statistics with Computing)
(Actuarial Science)
(Botany)
(Informatics)
(Natural Resource Management)
(Zoology)
(Environmental Studies)
(Commerce)
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga of Science and Technology
Bachelor of Arts (Developmental and policy studies)
Bachelor of Science (Animal Science)
(Soil Science)
(Water Resources and Environment)
(Biological Sciences)
(Business Information Systems)
Kabarak University
Bachelor of Business Management and Information
Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness
Karatina University
Bachelor of Science in Counseling Psychology
Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and Governance
Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics
Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Kenya Highlands Evangelical University
Bachelor of Arts (Counseling Psychology)
(Public Administration and Governance)
Bachelor of Business Information Technology
Bachelor of Education (Early childhood)
Bachelor of Library and Information Studies
Bachelor of Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Bachelor of Science (Computer Science)
Kenya Methodist University
Bachelor of Arts in Counseling Psychology
Bachelor of Science in Clinical Medicine
Kenyatta University
Bachelor of Human Resource Management
Kenyatta University (Mama Ngina)
Bachelor of Science (Computer Science)
(Environmental Health)
(Hospitality and Tourism Management)
Kibabii University
Diploma in Business Management
Kisii University
Bachelor of Arts (Applied Linguistics)
(Peace Education)
(Translation and Interpretation)
Bachelor of Business and Management
Bachelor of Science
Laikipia University
Bachelor of Science
Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology
Bachelor of Science (Applies Statistics, with IT)
Moi University
Bachelor of Science (Medical Laboratory Science)
South Eastern Kenya University
Bachelor of Science
Technical University of Mombasa
Bachelor of Pharmacy
Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
Turkana University College
Bachelor of Arts in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
Bachelor of Business Management
Bachelor of Development Studies
Bachelor of Science (Renewable Energy)
Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management
University of Eldoret
Bachelor of Commerce
Bachelor of Environmental Planning and Management
University of Embu
Bachelor of Law (LLB)
Bachelor of Science (Agriculture Biotechnology)
(Agriculture Economics)
(Animal Production and Health)
(Environmental Science)
(Wildlife Management)
University of Kabianga
Bachelor of Arts (Peace Education)
The Kenyan DAILY POST