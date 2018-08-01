FRANCIS ATWOLI reveals the name of the foolish man who is misleading UHURU over the nurses’ strike! Things are about to get ugly

Friday February 15, 2019 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has now revealed the name of a senior State officer who is misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta on the status of the nurses’ strike.





Speaking on Thursday, Atwoli said Labour Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, is the man who is misleading Uhuru over the nurses’ strike.





On Wednesday, Uhuru issued an Executive Order asking nurses to resume work on Friday or be sacked.





Atwoli said that the strike was a labour matter and termed President Kenyatta’s ultimatum ‘unnecessary’.





“Somebody jumped the gun by rushing his Excellency the President in this matter prematurely.”





“This is an issue that would have been deliberated by the people who are meant to do so.”





“Some earning salaries, others who would have volunteered themselves outside the Government Civil Service to make sure nurses go back on duty,” Atwoli said.





Atwoli said Yattani should have explored the various means available to resolve the nurses’ strike crisis which has paralysed operations in various public hospitals.





Meanwhile, nurses remain on strike despite an order by President Kenyatta to resume work by Friday.



