Former Radio Queen CAROLINE MUTOKO tells off EZEKIEL MUTUA as she throws her weight behind AKOTHEE (LOOK)

Former Radio queen, Caroline Mutoko, has thrown her weight behind controversial Kenyan singer, Akothee, who has been a subject of intense criticism over her raunchy shows.





Akothee’s raunchy performance last week in Mombasa attracted the ire of Kenya Film Classification Board boss, Ezekiel Mutua, and a section of of Kenyans who claim she’s promoting immorality through her over sexualized music.





The self-declared president of single mothers remains unapologetic and she has received much needed support from Miss Mutoko.













Speaking on her YouTube channel, Mutoko said:





“There are a lot of closet men and women who cannot get over her boldness. She’s the kind of chic you love to hate but you can’t help but admire her because she is unapologetic.





She added: “Akothee, keep doing what you do. I love your style on Instagram. Baby, I don’t know any of your music and I haven’t been to any of your concerts and here’s the thing because I can’t sing along to any, I might never come. But if you ever ask me out to tea, I’ll come. Keep going mama, I love you to death,”

Akothee has also received support from Nairobi Women rep Esther Passaris and Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua.



