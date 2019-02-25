Former KBC presenter ELIZABETH IRUNGU splashes NAKED BOOTY on Instagram (PHOTOs)

Monday, February 25, 2019 - Former KBC presenter, Elizabeth Irungu, is no stranger to controversies.





If she is not showing ladies how to clean their privates after going to the toilet on her facebook page, she is ranting how she is sexually starved.





The former TV girl who relocated to Austria after landing a mzungu boyfriend displayed naked booty on Instagram and men have been flocking her Instagram page with all manner of naughty comments.





Here’s the photo.