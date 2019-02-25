Forget RAILA and RUTO, UHURU may be planning to support a woman President come 2022, you know her - See what he said last week

- President Uhuru Kenyatta’s comment about women on Friday has shocked many Kenyans, especially his Deputy, William Ruto, and NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





This is after he rooted for a woman President saying he was looking forward to the day there will be a female President in Kenya.





Speaking during the World Thinking Day at State House, the President encouraged young girls to be the future leaders saying he wouldn’t mind having a woman succeed him as the 5th President of Kenya.





“I pray to God and look forward to the day I shall be sitting and listening to the first female president addressing the people,” Uhuru stated.





Uhuru’s remarks have elicited mixed reactions with many supporters of Ruto and Raila saying the President was just bluffing and does not mean it at all.





Both Ruto and Raila are banking on Uhuru to back their 2022 Presidential bid.



